A video that has sparked outrage online shows a young man recording a lady while insisting she pays for eating 12,000 naira food on their date.

The two had gone on a date when the lady allegedly ordered a meal that exceeded the man’s budget.

He then decided to tell her to pay for what she had eaten at the end of their date, when it was time to pay.

It appears that their drama had gone outside as the man entered his car about to zoom off, but he and the lady began having a heated argument.

She could be seen pleading that in ordinary circumstances she would be able to pay, but her phone is down.

The man mocked her, asking her not to claim what she is not and told her she’d stay in the establishment for hours if she doesn’t pay.

Some workers could be seen standing behind them waiting for them to come to a decision to make payment.

It was gathered from reports online that the young man had published the video on his TikTok page to make fun of the lady; however, searches online shows that it has been deleted.

Watch the video below;