Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh shared some of the important things she has learnt in the 38 years of her existence.

Recall that the single mother of one will be turning a year older in 2 days’ time.

Ahead of her special day, Tonto DIkeh took to her Instagram page to share some of the important things she has learnt in the 38 years of her existence.

According to her, she learnt never to tell one’s family and friends everything as it can backfire.

The actress also disclosed that she learnt not to reveal the actual amount in her account, to have multiple streams of income, and to embrace one’s uniqueness among others.

In her words;

“Things I have learned in 38 years.

Never tell your family everything; it will backfire.

Never tell your friends everything; it will backfire

Never tell anyone how much you have in the bank, that’s for you and the bank alone.

Don’t be too nice, not everyone has your heart. Be a good person but not a too nice person.

No one is like you, embrace your uniqueness.

Show yourself as much love as you can!!

Be selfish with your Space, boundaries, love, and trust.

Multiple streams of income are the new SELF LOVE, SELF CARE, AND BIGGEST BOSS MOVE.

No matter how little start something that brings daily income.

Fixed deposits are the biggest scam, next time ask your bank if you want to invest with them and watch yourself become a billionaire.

Finding closure is a scam. Move on and rebuild. Be your own motivation to be better and do better”.

See her post below;

ALSO READ: Mr Eazi receives brand new Hyundai Santa Fe SUV he won at Headies Awards 2016