A husband has taken the distressing treatment he endures from his wife to court. Despite being married, he revealed that he has been subjected to significant suffering within their home.

According to his account, his wife frequently resorts to physical violence against him, taking every opportunity to inflict harm.

He shared an incident where she compared him unfavorably to her father, who supposedly pleads for mercy when her mother beats him.However, he expressed his inability to endure such treatment like her father does.

The man further disclosed that his wife has repeatedly destroyed all his clothing, leaving him with nothing to wear for work, leading him to borrow clothes from a neighbor.

Additionally, he accused his wife of engaging in infidelity with one of his friends.Nigerians have responded to the man’s confession, sharing their thoughts and opinions in the comment section.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;

This is heartbreaking 💔 😢 Why are they laughing at him?? 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hsadzUe7BW — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) July 9, 2023