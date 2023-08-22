A young Nigerian woman going by the name Ada has shared her story of heartbreak with her ex-boyfriend.

She disclosed that she was in love with him and used her hard-earned N50,000 to buy him sneakers, only to discover that he was unfaithful.

Ada, who shared her experience on Instagram under the handle tessy_big, claimed that a friend had shown her a video of her partner dating someone else while he was wearing the very shoes she had purchased for him.

She wrote;

“I could remember that year I used my hard earned 50k to buy sneakers for my boyfriend, only for one of my friend to send me a video of the guy with another girl at crunchies putting on the sneakers. He took another girl out in a date with the sneakers”