Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth’s ex-wife, Elsie Okpocha has revealed why it is important for one to marry a kind Partner.

She revealed this in a video shared via her Instagram page.

In the video, the proud mother revealed that marriage still remains a beautiful thing.

The realtor revealed that hundreds of thousands of people still get married on daily basis even though hundred-plus number of people leave their marriages.

This is because the institution is not the problem but the two people in the union.

Elsie Okpocha went on to advice people to get married to a kind partner.

That’s is, those who are kind not just to them, but to their family, friends and significant others.

‘’Marriage will change you. Marriage will bring out that part of you that you never knew existed but one thing that stands out for me is kindness.

Whatever you do, make sure you marry a partner that is kind and it shouldn’t just end with you. Marry a partner that is kind to you, your siblings, your parents, your loved ones” she said.

The entrepreneur pointed out that couple fight, which is certain in marriages.

However, when married to a kind partner, they would always show care regardless of the problem.

Recall that Elsie and her husband, Basketmouth ended their marriage last year after 12 years of marriage.

