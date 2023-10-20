Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is celebrating the graduation of her daughter, Michelle Gentry, from the University of Manitoba in Canada.

Michelle received her degree and her mother was on hand to celebrate the joyous occasion.

In a video shared on social media, Mercy Aigbe can be seen shedding tears of joy as she watches her daughter receive her degree.

Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti, and her colleague, Kemi Afolabi, were also present to celebrate Michelle’s graduation.

She captioned the video, “She did it, I did it, We did it, God did it. @michelleio_ I am super proud of you. Congratulations my love! @michelleio_ To God be all the glory, honor, and adoration.”

Michelle Gentry is Mercy Aigbe’s first child from her previous marriage to Lanre Gentry.

She is a student of Aeronautics and is passionate about flying.

Congratulations to Michelle Gentry on her graduation!

