Popular Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari has shared a message with her fellow women showering them with encouraging words.

The Merry Men actor sent inspiring words to ladies with low self-esteem, who always wonder if they are good enough.

The mother of four told them that they are not just good enough but they are beautiful, and more than worthy.

Lavishing them with prayers, she prayed for them to find happiness, peace, and love within themselves because they deserve it.

“To the girl that lays down in her bed every night wondering if she’s good enough… YOU ARE BABY GIRL.

You are beautiful and more than worthy. I pray you find happiness, peace & love within yourself. You deserve it ALL queen!”.

Many took to her comment section to appreciate her for her kind words.

See reactions below:

Henrietta Okeke wrote, “Amen. Needed this reminder. Thank you so much

One Magna Gifts wrote, “Hmmmm. Now I feel much better

I Am Nancy Hadine wrote, “I needed this! Thank you so much. You’re so pretty! Last slide

Cedalv wrote, “Thank u for these inspiring words beautiful Nadia.

Caren wrote, “I needed this!”.