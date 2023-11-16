Actress and influencer Mercy Aigbe Adeoti expressed her gratitude for the immense love and support shown by her stepdaughter Alliya Adeoti and husband, Kazim Adeoti, towards her debut cinema project.

Mercy Aigbe posted a video featuring her husband and stepdaughter joyfully dancing while wearing outfits bearing the title of her project.

With heartfelt words, she shared the proud moment and referred to her stepdaughter as Ada, meaning “Daddy’s first child.”

In her caption,she wrote;

“Father and Daughter vibes. All for Ada Omo Daddy, See you at the cinemas nationwide from Dec 15th! Save the date 📌📌📌Cc: my beautiful Ada @alliyahadeoti.” “Awwwwww are you an Omo Daddy ( Daddy’s girl) or you are an ADA ( Daddy’s first girl child) Oya let me see your Dance with your Daddy 😍Tag me in your Dance Videos with your Daddy! Let’s celebrate our Daddies”

