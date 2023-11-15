Afrobeats singer and rapper, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, popularly known as Zlatan Ibile, has revealed that money is the root of good life.

Growing up in the poor streets of Lagos, Nigeria, Zlatan Ibile saw the challenges faced by those with little money. He learned how a lack of funds can limit opportunities, block access to basic needs, and keep people stuck in poverty.

In a recent post, the CEO of Zanku records took to his official X page as he wrote, “Money is the root of good life”.

Check out reactions trailing Zlatan’s statement below:

@savagetha_beast said, “Na the only language when dey make people listen 😅”.

@CastedTips said, “At this point, I AGREE”.

@Akewusolaf said, “Na why I dey chase am.”

@Creatiiive said, “When money and good life meet for club.”

@ezictopnot7785 said, “Which one I go believe now .Them say money is the root of Evil, now IBILE SAY NA GOOD LIFE”.