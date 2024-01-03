Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Damilola Abdul Rasak Afolabi better known as LAX, has vowed to sue a lady who claimed that he is a carrier of sexually transmitted disease known as Herpes.

The musician’s girlfriend, Ella had shared some pictures of herself with him and sent a new year’s message to followers and fans.

“Happy new year from me & mines 🫶🏾✨”, she tweeted.

Quoting her post, a lady known as Edna Reese said LAX spreads STD, describing him as a ‘wicked herpes giver’ after which she wished his girlfriend well in the relationship.

She wrote; “Rasaki wicked herpes giver. Omo! Love and light to you.”

Rasaki wicked herpes giver. Omo! Love and light to you. https://t.co/Fji4SN2U7Z — somed (@edna_reese) January 2, 2024

On seeing the post, LAX said it is a silly joke and revealed that he intends to take legal actions against Edna.

He wrote; “This Is A Silly Joke And I Don’t Play Like That. Legal Actions Will Be Taken Immediately . This Will Be Your Last 😡”

THIS IS A SILLY JOKE AND I DONT PLAY LIKE THAT . LEGAL ACTIONS WILL BE TAKEN IMMEDIATELY . THIS WILL BE YOUR LAST . 😡 https://t.co/iVwW4ZapEF — zaza (@izzlax) January 2, 2024

