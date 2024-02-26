Nigerian skit maker, Peller, has recently made headlines after acquiring a brand new car, Mercedes Benz SUV.

The good news was shared on Instagram by the content creator via Instagram.

Sharing photos of himself posing with his new Mercedes Benz, Peller simply wrote; “New whip 🍾🍾🍾🤪 🎊”

The news has sparked mixed reactions online.While some users congratulated Peller on his achievement, others expressed skepticism regarding the source of his wealth.

Several comments questioned Peller’s rise to financial success, with some implying that his income may not be solely derived from his online skits.

@abazwhyllzz said: “People plenty wey watch am oo”

@aideinfluence remarked: “At this point, TikTok money be like fraud money”

@desmondAlake penned: “90% of naija no sabi him, skit maker or yah00 boy?”

@abazwhyllzz commented: “Brooo. This guy made 1k$ on a live session with a Spanish woman. Money dey that TikTok”

@Lirahback stated: “I never watch this boy skit for my life.”

@Oladapomikky1 penned: “Peller wey just start skit last month don buy G wagon, Shey no be skit layi and Gilmore Dey do”

@Aracash remarked: “Na only God knw wetin this boys dey do. I need soap too oo”

