Pretty Mike of Lagos attends event with three ladies dressed like animals

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular socialite, Pretty Mike of Lagos, recently attended an event with three ladies dressed like animals.

The nightlife owner, is known for his unsual appearance at events. This time around he attended an event with three ladies dressed like animals.

While sharing photos of himself and the three ladies, he stated that all humans are animals.

He added that something drives him crazy about his beast hood way of life, as it is too deep for him to explain.

His words,

“We are all animals one way or the other, something drives me crazy about this way of life#Beasthood. It’s too deep for me to explain”. Interpreting in ur own mind is allowed. “My entrance to Oba best “mom” 60th birthday… you should have all seen the look on mummy’s face”.

