Popular influencer, Amanda Chisom has queried Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire after she tackled Kiekie for saying that she contributes to the payment of her family house rent.

Taking to her Facebook page, the content creator wondered why Kiekie saying that she splits bills with her husband hurt her and many Nigerians.

Amanda Chisom slammed Peggy Ovire and other Nigerians as she urged them to leave Kiekie alone and do what works for their home.

She wrote;

“Why does kiekie saying she splits bill with her husband Hurt some of you, is it your splitting??

That she wants to lessen the burden on the man bothers you all?? Why.

Na only una go talk it is a man’s responsibility to pay the bill, that is why he is the man of the house. When man of the house marries second wife now, you remember you are partners. Do what works for your home. If he decides to pay everything, congratulations, if you are splitting , Congratulations… If you like be dangote, I will still pick bills..”

See below:

ALSO READ: “Bl00dy C0ward,you can not even be Tobi” CeeC and Pere engaged in a heated argument (Video)