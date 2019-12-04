Nigerian cross dresser, Okuneye Idris aka Bobrisky and actress, Tonto Dikeh, both controversial personalities, became close friends sometimes ago after they found the similarities in their characters.

The pair, who are always on the headlines for controversial reasons, admit that they are like “besties” and say their friendship will always remain.

Bobrisky in a note he posted on Instagram, celebrates 4 years of his friendship with Tonto Dikeh, appreciating the actress and mother of one for standing by him everyday. Read Bobrisky’s post below;