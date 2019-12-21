Aba boys: the infamous set of illustrious young men who should be paid by top brands for lowkey helping in propagating their gospel. This time around, they decided to come home, just like the ‘Alobam’ and ‘my money grows like grass’ days, they’ve designed a new Uniform for Marlians.

A new photo is currently making the round on social media capturing some ‘Marlians’ Merch which has started selling across the country.

Marlian is a gang that was created by popular Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola popularly known as ‘Nairamarley‘.

While the singer is yet to officially announce that he has set up a clothing line, our own Aba boys have already helped him to start one without his permission.

