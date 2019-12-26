“Which of your mercies alone can i deny?” , Popular Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo writes a note of gratitude to God while also recounting how she survived a domestic accident at home.

The actress also known as Omoborty took to her Instagram page to reveal posted a picture of herself with a scar on her forehead.

She wrote;

Which of your mercies oh Lord can I deny? This domestic accident happened to me January 21 this very year.

What if my eyes were affected? What if this disfigured me for life?. What if….Oh God I’m so grateful 🙏🙏🙏.

.

•Lesson learnt please don’t heat water in a microwave except if the cup or plastic is microwavable…

How did this happen?

I put a covered cup of water in the microwave, after the supposed time, i opened it, and it exploded on my face, splashed the hot water on my face, while the plastic cup came out with a force, gave me a deep cut on my brow and another cut close to my eyes. Who said there is no God?

Lesson two…please when aiming at a whiter skin, remember that, no one plans for accident. Once the skin is too thin, stitches won’t stay in place.

Above all my injury healed and barely visible.

Thank God for blessing the hospital with a very good surgeon.

Happy birthday in advance to me Abiodun….few hours to my new year.

I have a lot of testimonies to share, but don’t even know how to write or where to start 😊.

But above all….Oluwa is involved💃🏿.

The year 2019 is ending with praises and with another big new thing He has done.

•Halleluyah!!!

See more of the photos she shared below;

HOT NOW