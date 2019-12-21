We really do not know what Daniella Okeke is up to with the new photos she just released but we are definitely here for it. Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Daniella Okeke who just acquired a luxury apartment in Lekki Peninsula took to her Instagram page to show off her fully loaded backside in her new mansion.

The actress most times make out time to flaunt her heavy asset to the admiration of her fans. I think we know where to go if we’re looking for the cause of Lagos Traffic

The flamboyant actress flaunts her new mansion with a caption;

“A LOT OF SHIT BROKE MY HEART BUT IT FIXED MY VISION”

See more photos below;

