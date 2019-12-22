Nigerian model and beauty queen, Agbani Darego is 37 years today, December 22nd 2019. She was crowned Miss World 2001 and she is best known as the first native African to win Miss World.

Surprisingly, the beauty queen has gone mute over her 37th birthday.

We did a check on her via her various social media pages and she has not made mentio of her birthday, but per records, Agbani Darego should be celebrating his birthday today.

The 37-year-old is married her longtime love Ishaya Danjuma, son of Billionaire General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma in a ceremony held in Marrakesh.

They have kids together but we don’t know much about the details.

Happy birthday to Agbani Darego, we wish her a fruitful year.

Check out the last three photos on her Instagram account below;

