Nigerian singer, Davido has shared photos of his private jet as it lands in Lagos.

Recall that reports surfaced earlier, suggesting Davido had purchased a Bombardier 7500, a luxury aircraft valued between $68 million and $78 million.

The news quickly gained traction online, with fans offering congratulations and others expressing disbelief.

Davido seemingly put the rumors to rest by recently sharing a photo of his new Private jet landing in Lagos, Nigeria.

This confirmation has reignited online discussions. While some fans continue to express well wishes, others remain skeptical.

One Alaba Real wrote, I will never be poor in my life

One Rey wrote, “Them dey waybill airplane

One Greggz wrote, ‘Air plane carrying a plane

One Kvnqsam wrote, “30BG don win this round

One Enugu Ezechiteoke wrote, “King of mendacity

One Golden The Great wrote, “Congrats OBO

One The Eye wrote, “001 for a reason

One CD2 wrote, “Burnaboy go wan craze

One Christopher wrote, “Congratulations”.

