Nigerian singer, Davido has shared photos of his private jet as it lands in Lagos.
Recall that reports surfaced earlier, suggesting Davido had purchased a Bombardier 7500, a luxury aircraft valued between $68 million and $78 million.
The news quickly gained traction online, with fans offering congratulations and others expressing disbelief.
Davido seemingly put the rumors to rest by recently sharing a photo of his new Private jet landing in Lagos, Nigeria.
This confirmation has reignited online discussions. While some fans continue to express well wishes, others remain skeptical.
One Alaba Real wrote, I will never be poor in my life
One Rey wrote, “Them dey waybill airplane
One Greggz wrote, ‘Air plane carrying a plane
One Kvnqsam wrote, “30BG don win this round
One Enugu Ezechiteoke wrote, “King of mendacity
One Golden The Great wrote, “Congrats OBO
One The Eye wrote, “001 for a reason
One CD2 wrote, “Burnaboy go wan craze
One Christopher wrote, “Congratulations”.
