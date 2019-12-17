Award-winning musician, Simi, has hit the six million followers mark on Instagram.

The 31-year-old celebrated the feat on Tuesday, saying her followers brought Christmas early.

“Christmas came early 💙💙 Thank you so much. Love you. You gave me #aSmileForChristmas,” she said.

In other news, Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has ended the year in grand style as she wins a 6.8million Naira Honda Crosstour from Muma Gee’s Gleeoflife promo tagged, “Glee Santa Fair” a giveaway organized by for Vendors and shoppers of her hair products.

Gleeoflife is a hair products business located in Lekki and Ikeja, Lagos.

During the shuffling of tickets session, notable actresses were called upon to perform the raffle draw. Actress Iyabo Ojo and Anita Joseph who at the time did not know the lot will fall on her. A raffle draw was done and Anita’s phone number was called and surprisingly, she won the Crossover SUV!

