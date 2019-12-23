Birthday messages and well wishes have started rolling in for Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Tacha, as she clocks 24years today.

A checkup on her name on Twitter exposes us to series of videos that show her fans doing the most unbelievable to celebrate her birthday, some went as far as crying to celebrate her.

Tacha as well on her Instagram stories has been reposting messages that catch her attention whenever she comes acros any talking about her birthday.

Tacha is not new to becoming a daily trend on Twitter, so it’s quite not surprising that her birthday is on the top trends that is on Twitter currently.

Her last post in her Instagram feed was posted about 4 days ago when she met with King Ateke Tom, the Amayanbo Of Okochiri Kingdom.

Although Tacha didn’t win the grand prize of N60 million, she certainly left the house with a number of wins, especially a highly supportive fanbase.

