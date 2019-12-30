Actress Chizzy Alichi has shared beautiful photos from her white wedding. The actress shared the beautiful photos from her wedding on her Instagram page.

She described her Husband as “Sweetest man on earth, My gift, My soul mate, My heartbeat, My world, My best friend, My everything”.

Meanwhile, Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola dedicated her baby, Zion in church yesterday and it had some top names in attendance.

The actress who welcomed her baby boy three months ago in The US, held his baby dedication in church and had a star-studded reception afterward.

