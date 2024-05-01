Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard is celebrating his 48th birthday with a thoughtful message about aging, personal growth, and living a fulfilling life.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star expressed his appreciation for good health and the wisdom that comes with age.

He emphasized the importance of surrounding himself with things that bring him joy and contribute to his personal growth, suggesting that happiness should be a guiding principle in life.

Frederick Leonard marked his birthday as a new chapter, urging himself and others to take action and embrace the present moment to live life to the fullest.

In his words:

“I’m Grateful to God for another trip around the sun in Good health.

Getting older sure comes with its perks..

It comes with a Greater sense of Acceptance of Self.

The discipline to give myself only to things that feed my soul and enhance my Growth.

At this point in my life, whatever you’re trying to get me to do has got to make me HAPPY. If not, try NEXT DOOR.

It’s Never too late to begin to LIVE.. I start Today, I Start NOW.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, FREDERICK NNAEMEKA LEONARD.

Let’s Celebrate #BLACKEXCELLENCE 🍾 ✨️”

