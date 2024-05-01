Nollywood actress,Ola Daniel beamed with pride as she celebrates her first son, David Daniels Jr.’s matriculation day.

Taking to her Instagram page, the proud mother shared a heartfelt message overflowing with love and congratulations.

Ola Daniel expressed her immense joy for her first son ‘s accomplishment.

“Congratulations to my first son on his matriculation day @_daviddaniels__ 💗💗💗💗💗” she wrote.

Ola Daniels whose full name is Olaedo Daniel is a Nollywood actress, Gospel Singer, Politican and Brand Influencer.

She is the former Chairperson of Arochukwu LGA in Abia State.

Congratulations to her son.

