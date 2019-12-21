Nigerian comedian, Ajebo and his wife have become parents for the first time, welcoming a baby girl this weekend.

The comedian, who was born into a family of six as the third child out of four children, announced the birth of their baby girl this week, revealing that God has done so much for him and his wife.

God has done so much for Us, We cannot tell it all. The journey to fatherhood has been super amazing with my ride or die @uchae_erem This is the best christmas gift we could ever ask for.. Our bundle of joy, Daddy’s girl.😊😊 I saw with my 2 eyes the entire birth process and I stood confident in the fact that the host of Angels were in that room..God be praised.

