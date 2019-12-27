YBNL boss, Olamide and DMW boss, Davido have been rumored to have a bad-blood after Davido helped former YBNL artiste, Lyta.

The rumors however subsided after the singers snubbed all related questions thrown at them to shed light on the issue.

But it now appears that they truly have a dispute judging by the incident that happened yesterday at Kizz Daniel’s concert that sent shock down the spines of eye witnesses.

In the footage that has just surfaced online, Olamide came across Davido after his performance on stage while Davido and his gang were just coming in.

On seeing Davido, Olamide seemed like one who was excited and he started shouting “OBO.” But to everyone’s surprise, Davido ignored him like he was never even present. This got Olamide curious as to why Davido could have ignored him, he doubted if Davido heard him and then he decided on taken a drastic action. He ran after Davido, holding his shirt to have him stop but OBO still ignored him and walked quickly out of the place.

