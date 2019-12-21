A video showing Nigerian starboy, Wizkid and ex girlfriend of popular Togolese footballer; Emmanuel Adebayor, Dillish Matthew on a date has got people talking on social media.

The video was recorded and shared online by Dillish Matthew who appeared excited to have Wizkid beside her. In the video, Dillish revealed that Wizkid bidded for a dinner date with her at Osas Ighodalos Laughfest charity auction two days ago in support of ‘kick out malaria’.

Dillish Matthew who is from Namibia, met with Wizkid in company of Damilola Adegbite and Osas Ighodaro. She went on her instastory after the auction to declare the night was lit and thanked wizkid for bidding for her, and then last night documented her private date.

Watch the video below;

HOT NOW