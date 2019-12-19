Barcelona and Real Madrid played a goalless draw in their El Classico clash on Wednesday night.
This is the first time since November 2002 the Classico will end scoreless.
Gareth Bale had a second-half effort ruled out for offside by VAR at the Nou Camp, while Barcelona’s best chance fell to Jordi Alba in the first period but he fired wide.
Barca remains top on goal difference from Real, who dominated a game that had been postponed in October due to safety fears surrounding the violent protests in Catalonia.
