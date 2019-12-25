Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, better known under the pseudonym Zlatan Ibile, has declared himself a Legend after just 18 months in the Industry limelight.

The rapper stated that with the little he has done his name can never be erased in the Nigeria music industry after a few months of his supersonic career.

See what he tweeted below:-

Even if i stop now my name can’t be erased for life . But i never even start

Zlatan Came to limelight after he won the Airtel One Mic talent show held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Towards the end of 2018, Zlatan released a single titled “Zanku”, with a new dance routine of the same name.

