Femi Adebayo Salami and his wife, Aduke are celebrating their son, Fadhil Aridunnu Adebayo, who clocked one today.

The proud father took to his Instagram page to share these adorable photos with his son and wrote: ‘Yipeee!!! And the baby of the house is ONE!!! ALHAMDULILAH!!! All praises and adoration to God Almighty for his life!…Hmmmmm… FADHIL ARIDUNNU omo ADEBAYO. God has made you a source joy us and so shall it be till eternity! My Prince charming!! Ever smiling boy!! My carbon-copy! My replica! … looking at you tells me that I’m good looking! . Happy birthday my boy!! LLNP..we all love you… olorun a tun bo da e si fun wa.’

In other news, Daddy Freeze has sparked conversation on social media with his assertion that prostitutes and fraudsters will make heaven faster than pastors who preach heresy.

The controversial OAP made this statement while reacting to the trendy issue of prostitutes being talked about on social media.

The OAP pointed out that he is specially dedicating his message to people who urge him to focus on prostitutes, fraudsters, and the government, instead of pastors.

