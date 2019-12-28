Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Seyi Awolowo aka sucre papito is celebrating his 30th birthday today, December 28, 2019. The reality TV star was part of the top five finalists of the show that ended a few months back. Celebrating him, his girlfriend, Adeshola took to her Instagram page to share photos of them together and also a heartfelt birthday message.
She wrote:
Happy Birthday to my best friend, my partner in crime, thank you for being there, thank you for being my lobster. I love you❤️. You already know what it is sha😉👍🏾👅.
