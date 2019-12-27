Former housemate of Big Brother Africa 8 show, Huddah Monroe has revealed how she lost her virginity at the age of 19.

The reality star during a question and answer session on social media with her fans was asked how she lost her virginity and she shared details.

Her response was;

“I lost my virginity when I was 19,” she started. “This mother f**k*r got me drunk then f*cked me, so I guess that’s rape right? I should press charges!

Recall that about 2 years ago, Huddah claimed that she was disvirgined by a Kenyan rapper and former Big brother Africa housemate, Prezzo. This has raised eyebrows as many are still left with the unanswered question of whether or not Prezzo is the “rapist” in her new revelation.

