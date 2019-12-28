Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe has advised that cheating in a relationship is OK.
The CEO of Huddah cosmetics said she does not mind having a cheating boyfriend in so far as he does it in secret and he does not spend his money or falls in love with the side chick.
I don’t mind my man having a side chick.
As long as he does it secretly! After 5 kids, i probably won’t be able to fuck him the same way!
Men need sex so they can cum to think properly.
Cheating is the least of my worries in a relationship! I will never leave a man for cheating.
Him falling in love and spending our money on that bitch! That’s a problem. Like WTF!!
Meanwhile, I don’t think i’d be attracted to my man for life!
30 yers, same dck? I can’t eat meat everyday! Sometimes i want the good old chicken! Another day veggies. Its Human nature! That’s why most married women are miserable looking!
Your man is older than you but you look 60 years older because he enjoying life and you aint.
Do shit secretly. Don’t fall inlove.
Appreciate and respect your husband… create a strong partnership!! Not a prison chamber.
