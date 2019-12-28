I don’t mind my man having a side chick.

As long as he does it secretly! After 5 kids, i probably won’t be able to fuck him the same way!

Men need sex so they can cum to think properly.

Cheating is the least of my worries in a relationship! I will never leave a man for cheating.

Him falling in love and spending our money on that bitch! That’s a problem. Like WTF!!

Meanwhile, I don’t think i’d be attracted to my man for life!

30 yers, same dck? I can’t eat meat everyday! Sometimes i want the good old chicken! Another day veggies. Its Human nature! That’s why most married women are miserable looking!

Your man is older than you but you look 60 years older because he enjoying life and you aint.

Do shit secretly. Don’t fall inlove.

Appreciate and respect your husband… create a strong partnership!! Not a prison chamber.