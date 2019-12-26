Afro Music singer, 9ice and his former wife, Toni Payne are in the headlines again after Tony made a shocking revelation about the singer and his attitude towards their children..

The mother of one disclosed on her Instastories that that it’s all been her taking care of their child, shortly after 9ice announced that he’s set to get married for the third time

Toni Payne started her note with Christmas wishes to her fans, to how she has also craved for peace of mind and wants the best for her son.

Then she went ahead to drop the bomb stating that it’s been ‘100%’ her input in taking care of Zion.

See Post Here:

