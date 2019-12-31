Nigerian Comedian, Bovi has attacked two of the most populous celebrity fan base in Nigeria; Naira Marley’s Marlians fanbase and Tacha’s Titans fanbase.

He stated that if he were to be the president of Nigeria, he will declare both fanbase as terrorists organizations without having to consider any other thing.

Bovi stated this in a question and answer session with his fans today on Instagram where a fan asked him what his first action would be if he slept and miraculously woke up as the president of Nigeria.

Read the conversation below;

