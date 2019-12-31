BBnaija star, Tacha has taken to her Instagram page to appreciate the brands that gave her the nod to be part of them in 2019.

She admitted that these brands availed her the opportunity to push her own brand, ‘Symply Tacha’ to the world at large.

She wrote ;

“It’s one thing to work with a brand and it’s another thing to work as a family with one goal. Over the few months, I have worked with these reputable brands who are now family and it’s been such a good ride.

It has always been my utmost desire to project my brand as “Symply Tacha” through reputable and worthy brands and that has always been the aim of my management.

I want to appreciate :

– @cirocvodka 🍸 – @house_of_lunettes 😎 – @Royalhairs 👩 – @GetFitng 🏋‍♀ – @hypeandsteamng 👗… for giving the “Symply Tacha” brand the opportunity to be of service and to partner with their brands to make history in Africa and beyond.

I also extend a heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed customers all over the world for their patronage and encouragement.

We look forward to a better relationship in the forthcoming year with great reverence and respect as always. Cheers to a great 2019!!! Cheers to a greater 2020″.

