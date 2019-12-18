Reality star, Kim Kardashian has shared never-before-seen photos from her son Saint West’s dinosaur-themed birthday bash earlier this month.

The dino-themed backyard bash took place in Calabasas, California, and it was attended by friends and family, including his father, Kanye West and siblings, North west, Psalm West and Chicago West.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up Mother of four wrote in her caption: ‘Kanye and I threw Saint the coolest dinosaur party for his 4th birthday!!!’ wrote Kim. ‘He had so much fun!’

