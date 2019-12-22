MTV Base West have in their usual fashion released a list of their top 20 hottest Naija artistes of 2019. Just like expected, not everyone will agree on this list but well, this is all their panel could come up with.
New kids on the block Rema and Joeboy made the list while industry big names like Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy made the list.
Check out the full ranking of the MTV Base Hottest Naija Artistes 2019 below: –
1. Burna Boy
2. Davido
3. Zlatan
4. Naira Marley
5. Wizkid
6. Tiwa Savage
7. Mayorkun
8. Rema
9. Joeboy
10. Olamide
11. Teni
12. Peruzzi
13. Fireboy
14. Falz
15. Kizz Daniel
16. Patoranking
17. Niniola
18. SkiiBii
19. Rudeboy
20. Timaya
HOT NOW
- “Happy Birthday My Love” – Regina Daniels celebrates Ned Nwoko on his birthday (Video)
- Tonto Dikeh’s private messages with a sugar daddy on Instagram released (Photo)
- Mercy strolls into Tacha’s backyard and shuts down everywhere as she parties in Port Harcourt (Video)
Discussion about this post