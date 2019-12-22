MTV Base West have in their usual fashion released a list of their top 20 hottest Naija artistes of 2019. Just like expected, not everyone will agree on this list but well, this is all their panel could come up with.

New kids on the block Rema and Joeboy made the list while industry big names like Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy made the list.

Check out the full ranking of the MTV Base Hottest Naija Artistes 2019 below: –

1. Burna Boy

2. Davido

3. Zlatan

4. Naira Marley

5. Wizkid

6. Tiwa Savage

7. Mayorkun

8. Rema

9. Joeboy

10. Olamide

11. Teni

12. Peruzzi

13. Fireboy

14. Falz

15. Kizz Daniel

16. Patoranking

17. Niniola

18. SkiiBii

19. Rudeboy

20. Timaya

