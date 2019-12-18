Naira Marley has introduced a new dance style to music fans which he calls “Tesumole”.

In the shared video, Naira Marley could be seen doing the ‘Tesumole” dance alongside his brother.

Watch video.

In other news, Naira Marley now charges N20m per show and that’s according to several tweets circulating online.

It is unclear if the singer is up to his mischief again as the fees he is quoting appears to be extremely high by all standards of the Nigerian music industry and not even A-list artists like Davido or Wizkid has been known to command such performance fees in the past.

This is coming after recent allegations of carjacking by the singer, who is now pushed to clear himself and declare his worth to be higher than the eyes could see. Truth shall always come out if he is saying the truth or running it for showbiz. He further promised to start showing off his expensive lifestyle.

HOT NOW