The 15-year-old child bride Chinwe, that was rescued from the marriage captivity she was forced into with a 56-year-old ‘demented’ man identified as Izuchukwu Igwilo, has been granted scholarship by Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano.

Rights activist, Gwamnishu Harrison who has now shared new photos of the girl while also revealing that she has been trained and empowered in tailoring through ITF and assisted back to school within the space of eight months by the Anambra State Government through the Ministry of Women Affairs.

The activist wrote;

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano Awards Scholarship To Former Child Bride RetrieveChinwe

The Executive Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, has announced a scholarship grant for former Child bride RetrieveChinwe whose story went viral on social media February 2019.

This news was made known today, 18th December, 2019.

RetrieveChinwe was brainwashed into marrying Izuchukwu Igwilo, a middle-age man from Ozubulu, Ekwusigo, LGA Anambra State.

The young girl has been trained and empowered in tailoring through ITF and assisted back to school within the space of eight months by Anambra State Government through Ministry of Women Affairs.

RetrieveChinwe will henceforth be educated and catered for, through the scholarship grant provided Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano.

