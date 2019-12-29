Sandra Ikeji, younger sister of popular celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji, traditionally tied the knot with her boo in a lavish traditional wedding which took place yesterday, 28th of December in Imo state. The event was star-studded.

Here are photos from the wedding ceremony:

Meanwhile, A Nigerian man on Twitter as called Wizkid out for allegedly thrashing a statue that was presented to him by a fan at one of his shows recently.

The Twitter user identified as @Blaccmajek on the microblogging platform shared photos of the damaged and discarded art piece stating that Wizkid did not like it.

HOT NOW