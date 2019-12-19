Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels is again raising suspicions which has now brewed rumors that she is pregnant. About few weeks ago, the young billionaire wife was in the headlines after fans spotted a baby bump on her when she shared a picture of herself and her brother, Samuel Daniels, wishing him a happy birthday.

Fast forward to today, Regina Daniels has made the trending topics again and it is still on the same pregnancy issue. She and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko have been sighted in a video where they attended a program organized by her husband’s foundation for ‘ Malaria Eradication Project.’

In the video, Regina can be spotted with her tummy that seem to be protruding as she stuns in her off-shoulder dotted dress.

A fan who noted wrote, ‘you are finally pregnant,’ whilst others send it congratulatory messages.

Watch the video below, if possible head to her page to read comments;

