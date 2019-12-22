Social media Users turn Ned into A Laughing Stock After Regina Daniels Bathes Him In Mud To Mark His Birthday

One place you don’t ever want to get trolled is on Social media because the keyboard warriors out here have have zero chilsl when it comes to trolling. Even when they can’t face you to spit their mind in reality, social media gives them extra boldness to drag you in the mud.

The latest victim of this savage trolling is 59 years old Ned Nwoko, the husband of Actress, Regina Daniels marked his birthday yesterday.

To celebrate the man’s birthday, Regina Daniels took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of his elderly hubby and the romantic moments they have shared together.

In one of the pictures, Ned is seen bathed in black mud, that was their way of being playful with each other but social media users have found the hilarity side of it.

Instead of commenting on marriage goals, they have likened the billionaire to a mere emoji.

