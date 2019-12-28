If you thought Linda Ikeji has given up on marriage, well, not so soon! The blogger may be in in her late 30’s with a son out of wedlock but she has not dashed her hopes on becoming a housewife some day.

It is not everyday we get to see headlines about Linda Ikeji and her personal life and relationship because she is devoted to keeping a low profile on such issues but the blogger has always displayed that she is undeterred with her relationship setbacks.

In a recent post she made on Instagram, Linda Ikeji exhibit that she has not given up on marriage after her relationship with former lover, now baby daddy, Jeremi Sholaye shattered.

Linda posted a photo of herself dressed in a traditional attire with her stiff head tie and captioned the photo; “Someone’s future bride”

