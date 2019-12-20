Long-time American resident Speed Darlington, returned to Nigeria after 17 years in the United States Od America, thanks to Rapper, Zlatan Ibile that brought him down here for his show.

Speedy has been having the best moments of his time in Nigeria since his arrival. In a new video we came across online, the comic musician was spotted with his rival, Vic O.

Vic O whose real name is Victor Odu has always been in the scene with his laughable music, just like Speed Darlington and they are both good at making controversial headlines in the music industry.

The two met at a night club yesterday in Lagos which made many think their ‘war’ could go physical, but people were surprised as they smiled at each other, hugging firmly and having conversations like real brothers.

Watch video below:

HOT NOW