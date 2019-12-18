Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola has reacted to a post by her boyfriend, Mr Eazi hinting that he might be having his wedding soon.

Sharing a picture of himself holding a bouquet and a glass of champagne, Mr. Eazi who was all smiles with friends in the picture stated that he might be the next in line to have a wedding and we only know him with Temi Otedola.

Mr. Eazi captioned his picture;

‘E be like say na me be the next on the line’.

Temi Otedola responded;

‘just passing’

Fans and friends have also used the same medium to support the movement and request for their wedding invitation.

