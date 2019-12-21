Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh ay be a blunt controversial personality, but she sure has people that like her for her controversy. Her first marriage that produced her son, crashed years ago but it seems she has given love a trial now and can’t wait to do the things that married couples do.

She took to Instagram today to start might an erotic conversation with her followers, stating that her ‘cookie jar’ has missed its best food and she can’t hold it anymore.

In this conversation, she said she will surely satisfy her ‘cookie jar’ in 2020 because she can’t do it now that she is npt married to her new man. Did you get the message in that statement? Well if you didn’t, read the headline again.

She shared a screenshot on her Instagram page, which reads;

“2020 I think I wanna start having se*x… I kinda miss the intimacy and All, My Baby has been extremly patient and proven himself Worthy of my Body…But IM LIKE THATS A SIN.. #Bornagainsister Things we give up for GOD.. #Teamcelibateandproud #Ithinkiystimetogetmarried”

She shared the screenshot with the caption;

“😫😫I Wokeup H-ORNY..#Been celibate for over 3years#Call me a virgin 🥵”

See post below;

