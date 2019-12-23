Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation and chairman, Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu has proven that he has a lovable fun side and can even go an extra mile by busting trending dance moves.

Tony Elumelu was photographed dancing Zanku with singer, Zlatan Ibile.

Zlatan shared the iconic picture on Monday on Instagram thanking Mr Elumelu for the words of encouragement.

“@tonyoelumelu thank you sir, for hosting me, for your words of encouragement and for constantly supporting the entertainment industry,” he said.

