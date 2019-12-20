Erling Haaland is reportedly on board a flight to Manchester to seal a move to Old Trafford.

The Redbull Salzburg striker has been in superb goalscoring form this season which has aroused interests from top European clubs.

And according to reports from Norwegian news outlet Aftenbladet, the 19-year-old is on his way to Manchester to hold final talks with the club.

The 19-year-old has scored a remarkable 24 goals from 14 appearances in this season, with eight of them coming in the Champions League.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that the Old Trafford outfit are interested in signing the former Molde striker.

And Solskjaer disclosed that he had positive talks with the player after flying to Austria to meet with his representatives.

Bundesliga clubs including Dortmund and RB Leipzig including Serie A side Juventus have also shown in the youngster.

