One of Nigeria’s top gospel singers, Yinka Ayefele has shared a video of his adorable triplets wearing matching Christmas themed outfits.

In the new video, the triplets looked so happy while playing with a framed picture of their father.

Watch the video below.

Ayefele welcomed his two boys and a girl with his wife sometime in June 2019.

The renowned singer, however, managed to keep the birth of the triplets a secret at the time because they were said to be born prematurely so he was afraid to spread the news of their birth.

