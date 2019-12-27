One of Nigeria’s top gospel singers, Yinka Ayefele has shared a video of his adorable triplets wearing matching Christmas themed outfits.
In the new video, the triplets looked so happy while playing with a framed picture of their father.
Watch the video below.
Ayefele welcomed his two boys and a girl with his wife sometime in June 2019.
The renowned singer, however, managed to keep the birth of the triplets a secret at the time because they were said to be born prematurely so he was afraid to spread the news of their birth.
